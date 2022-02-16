The reappointment took effect on Monday, 14 February 2022.
Elsie Awadzie reappointed second deputy governor of Bank of Ghana
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reappointed Elsie Awadzie as Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana for a second term.
The reappointed Second Deputy Governor was first appointed by President Akufo-Addo in February 2018.
Under the leadership of the governor Ernest Addison, she has oversight of the Bank of Ghana’s regulation and supervision of banks and other financial institutions, the macro-prudential function, and other key operational functions.
She is a member of the bank’s Board of Directors, a member of the statutory Monetary Policy Committee, and a member of Ghana’s Financial Stability Council, which has representation from financial regulatory authorities in Ghana and the Finance Ministry.
She has over 25 years of professional experience working in various capacities in Ghana and internationally in law, finance, policy and regulatory reforms, financial sector regulation, sustainable development and public financial management among others.
She holds an LL.M. degree (International Business and Economic Law) with distinction and a Certificate in W.T.O. Law from the Georgetown University Law Center (2012) where she was also a Fellow of the Institute of International Economic Law. She also holds an M.B.A. (Finance) Degree and an LL.B. Degree from the University of Ghana (2000 and 1993 respectively), and a post-graduate Qualifying Certificate to practice law from the Ghana School of Law (1995).
