FDA announces recall of contaminated Ceres 100% Apple Juice

The FDA statement also noted that it has retrieved the majority of these affected batches from the market, but is urging the public to support and corporate in retrieving the rest.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana in collaboration with Transmed Ghana Limited, Accra wishes to bring to the attention of the public an ongoing recall of certain batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice… This follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) and the manufacturer of the product, Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Limited, South Africa confirming that extensive laboratory tests and consultations with their local supplier of the apple juice concentrate, revealed that it contained levels of mycotoxin-patulin higher than the regulatory threshold,” it said in a statement.

The public is entreated to return all of the affected products in their possession to the depots of Transmed Ghana Limited or any of the FDA’s offices nationwide.

“It is important to note that so far, most of the affected batches have been successfully retrieved and this includes all the 1-litre pack sizes. The FDA’s market surveillance team is therefore working earnestly with the importer to remove all the affected products in trade and is calling on persons in possession of the above products to return them to any of the depots of Transmed Ghana Limited, nationwide or to any FDA offices across the country.”

