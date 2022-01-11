FDA recalls coagulated Carnation, Ideal milk products from market

The food regulatory body also disclosed in its statement that several batches of the products have been recalled after a “comprehensive regulatory action” and a microbial laboratory analysis of samples of the product at the factory.

According to the FDA, a total of 57, 938 cans of the products have been retrieved by Nestlé across the country as of January 9, 2022.

“A microbial analysis was conducted on samples taken from the manufacturing facility and complaint samples at the FDA laboratory”.

“The results from the analysis indicated that there was no microbial contamination of the samples and, therefore, there is no food safety issue with the said coagulated milk products from Nestlé.

“The analysis also confirmed that there was no leaching of dangerous chemicals from the inner (lacquer) lining into the milk product,” the FDA statement noted.

The FDA therefore urged persons in possession of Ideal and Carnation milk to return them to Nestlé or any FDA offices nationwide.