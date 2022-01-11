RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

FDA recalls coagulated Carnation, Ideal milk products from market

Evans Effah

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured the Ghanaian public that the coagulated Nestlé milk products (Carnation Milk and Ideal Milk) on the market are safe.

An example of the coagulated milk that popped up on social media
An example of the coagulated milk that popped up on social media

The FDA in a statement issued on January 10, 2022, responding to some consumers on social media who complained about the Nestlé milk products, however urged the company to recall some batches of the coagulated milk products off the market.

The food regulatory body also disclosed in its statement that several batches of the products have been recalled after a “comprehensive regulatory action” and a microbial laboratory analysis of samples of the product at the factory.

According to the FDA, a total of 57, 938 cans of the products have been retrieved by Nestlé across the country as of January 9, 2022.

A microbial analysis was conducted on samples taken from the manufacturing facility and complaint samples at the FDA laboratory”.

“The results from the analysis indicated that there was no microbial contamination of the samples and, therefore, there is no food safety issue with the said coagulated milk products from Nestlé.

“The analysis also confirmed that there was no leaching of dangerous chemicals from the inner (lacquer) lining into the milk product,” the FDA statement noted.

The FDA therefore urged persons in possession of Ideal and Carnation milk to return them to Nestlé or any FDA offices nationwide.

The Authority further assures the public that its Industrial Support Department continues to work with Nestlé to ensure that the quality defect would not recur.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

