Finance Minister to present 2022 budget on Wednesday, November 17

GBC News solicited the views of some experts and their expectations of the budget to be presented.

A Governance Expert, Frederick Agyarko Oduro said more should be done next year on the provision of potable water and construction of roads.

“Government should also concentrate on paying the arrears of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, (MMDAs), and take a look at fuel prices.”

Mr. Agyarko said Parliament should be unanimous on critical areas of the economy in 2022 for massive development.

A Security Analyst, Adib Saani, said there is the need to implement the national security strategy.

“Investment in human development, access to quality health care, potable water and all the basic necessities of life will enhance general security,” he noted.

Mr. Saani said the right intelligence gathering and retraining of personnel in the Security Agencies will go a long way in fighting crime.

Meanwhile, former president John Dramani has accused the Finance Minister of tampering with economic figures just to make the Akufo-Addo administration look good in the eyes of credit rating agencies.

Mr Mahama alleged that Mr Ofori Atta has failed to include liabilities such as the energy sector and the banking sector cleanup debts to the deficit.

“The economy was in mess even before covid, they used Covid as the cover up. The Finance Minister, I repeat , he has been cooking the books .

“I have said it several times , if he thinks I am not speaking the truth he should sue me, he has been cooking the books. He doesn’t give the right picture of the economy.

“Liabilities such as the Energy Sector debt, banking sector cleanup he doesn’t add them to the deficit. He puts it as a footnote and so when he says our deficit is 6 per cent it is because huge liabilities items are not part, he has hidden them.