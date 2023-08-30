Frema Osei-Opare : Chief of Staff unveils Chartered Institute of Realtors in Ghana

The launch was graced by none other than Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff at the office of the President.

Amidst the gathering, Mrs. Osei-Opare passionately articulated the institute's core objective: the enhancement of real estate developers' skills. This initiative, she stressed, was a vital complementary effort by the government to propel secure and professional real estate practices across the nation. Her words resonated with the anticipation of a brighter future for Ghana's real estate landscape.

As the special guest of honor, Mrs. Osei-Opare conveyed President Akuffo Addo's unbridled enthusiasm for the Chartered Institute of Realtors and its potential to contribute substantially to the nation's socio-economic progress. She didn't shy away from acknowledging the challenges that lay ahead, particularly the deficits in housing and road construction. However, she assured everyone present that the government was committed to tackling these issues with a strategic approach.

In her address, Mrs. Osei-Opare underlined the imperative nature of the platform. With urban population growth surging at a staggering 75%, the need for secure and sound real estate practices had never been more critical. She cited notable government projects like the ambitious Marine Drive and the construction of 8,000 Affordable Housing Units as testament to their dedication.

With warmth in her voice, she extended a welcoming hand to the Chartered Institute of Realtors and called for collaboration between the public and private sectors within the industry. She reassured everyone of the government's unwavering support in fulfilling the institute's mission of establishing a professional body for real estate practitioners.

The resounding support from high-ranking officials present, including Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, echoed the government's steadfast backing for this initiative. It was abundantly clear that this endeavor aimed at elevating the real estate sector was a top priority.

The audience gathered for this historic event was nothing short of impressive.

Dignitaries, members of the Diplomatic Corps, state figures, and key stakeholders, both local and international, had converged. Among them were real estate developers, suppliers, construction firms, investors, and major banks. Even African boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson had honored the occasion with his presence, demonstrating the widespread significance of this initiative.

The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) had a lofty vision. It aimed to provide a platform for the continuous enhancement of skills, standards, knowledge, and experiences of real estate practitioners, aligning them with global benchmarks. Africa's real estate sector was experiencing robust growth, driven by urbanization, population expansion, and increased foreign investments.

Across the globe, real estate had proven to be a catalyst for development and employment. Economically advanced nations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, and New York had reaped the rewards. Ghana, too, was now embracing these advancements, with the government's active involvement in providing housing solutions, particularly for those in the low-income bracket.

The rapid expansion of the global real estate industry underscored the necessity for both emerging and established players to equip themselves with the essential tools for industry excellence.