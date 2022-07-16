Fuel, LPG prices to decline from Saturday, July 16 - Chamber of Petroleum Consumers

That means in nominal terms, between 50 to 70 pesewas per liter reduction of petrol and diesel will be witnessed at the pump.

This is based on data from some Bulk Oil distributors on pricing of products for the next two weeks.

Chief Executive of Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Duncan Amoah, said there is every indication that fuel prices will decline by some 5% between the two products – petrol and diesel.

This decline, according to him, will be of great relief to consumers following the consistent hike in the past months.

“We pick every indication that pump prices will decline or go down by some 5% between the two products – petrol and diesel.”

“Diesel has gone down steeply, petrol has done about 3.8% reduction. Diesel has done almost 11% reduction,” he added.

Unfortunately, he said “the reintroduction of the rebate that government through the Finance Ministry did (15 pesewas and so plus or minus), you are looking at doing about 5.3% cut, effective second window July 2022”.

Mr Amoah, hence, is pleading with the transport unions to wait a while and monitor trends concerning fuel pricing before making any upward adjustment.

“We will make attempt to talk to them to hold on a bit to see what the pumps throw at us. I’m sure their frustrations is also stemming from increases over the past few weeks.”