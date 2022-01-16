Fuel prices go up predicted by COPEC

COPEC said ex-pump prices of petrol and diesel were expected to increase by 24 pesewas and 17 pesewas respectively.

“The average surge for both products in nominal terms is 20 pesewas representing 3.1%. Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) could increase their prices less than the 20 pesewas increase due to competition,” a statement issued by COPEC on Monday January 3 indicated.

According to checks this morning, Total Oil has increased the price of diesel from GHC6.85 to GHC7.05.

The price of petrol also went from GHC6.80 to GHC6.99 per litre.

This means that percentage-wise, a litre of diesel at Total’s service stations in the country has gone up by 2.91% per litre and 2.79% for petrol per litre.

Meanwhile, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) announced that it has extended the removal of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levies (PSRL) on petrol, diesel, and LPG for another one month.