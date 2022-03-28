Fuel prices to go down by GH¢1 from April - COBD assures Ghanaians

In an interview with Joy News, the Chief Executive of the Chamber, Senyo Hosi, said measures have been taken and agreed upon to reduce fuel prices by Friday, April 1.

“The key thing that will really deal with the challenges we have will be the exchange rate interventions that government is looking at together with the Central Bank. Come April 1, 2022; we should be able to see a better position on petroleum prices.

This follows several engagements the COBD had with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and stakeholders to fashion out interventions, aimed at reducing the prices at the various pumps.

“We will be looking at something close to a cedi under litre or half a cedi under a litre,” he said.

Mr. Senyo Hosi also noted that once these measures are implemented, there will be some reprieve for consumers.

“We’ve been engaging the BoG. I think they release about $160 million to the entire energy sector, so not just the BDCs. I think they did some, but not in a very structured way as we would have wanted to be done. It was very critical for the particular moment to reduce some tension,” he noted.

He explained that the new interventions would help “develop a structure geared around the forex market to ensure that some of these interventions can cascade into lower pump prices as we currently see on the markets.”