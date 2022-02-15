RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Fuel prices to go up again tomorrow – COPEC

Evans Effah

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has hinted that prices of fuel may go up by 30pesewas on Wednesday, February 16.

Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah

According to a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, consumers must prepare for a possible increment in fuel prices.

“...at the current FOB Price of $823.25, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.443 and the max recorded Ex-pump price by Total is GHS7.450/

“From 16th February 2022, at FOB price of $880.79, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.764, so it’s expected that the max Ex-pump price shall be hovering around GHS7.750.”

On diesel, the Executive Secretary indicated that “at the current FOB Price of $764.61, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.585 and the max recorded Ex-pump price by Total is GHS7.500.

“From 16th February 2022, at FOB price of $828.58, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.981, so it’s expected that the max Ex-pump price shall be hovering around GHS7.950.”

Meanwhile, transport operators are urging the government to increase fares soon.

Fuel is currently selling at an average of Ghc6.4 per litre.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

