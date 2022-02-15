According to a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, consumers must prepare for a possible increment in fuel prices.
Fuel prices to go up again tomorrow – COPEC
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has hinted that prices of fuel may go up by 30pesewas on Wednesday, February 16.
“...at the current FOB Price of $823.25, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.443 and the max recorded Ex-pump price by Total is GHS7.450/
“From 16th February 2022, at FOB price of $880.79, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.764, so it’s expected that the max Ex-pump price shall be hovering around GHS7.750.”
On diesel, the Executive Secretary indicated that “at the current FOB Price of $764.61, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.585 and the max recorded Ex-pump price by Total is GHS7.500.
“From 16th February 2022, at FOB price of $828.58, our projected Ex-pump price is GHS7.981, so it’s expected that the max Ex-pump price shall be hovering around GHS7.950.”
Meanwhile, transport operators are urging the government to increase fares soon.
Fuel is currently selling at an average of Ghc6.4 per litre.
