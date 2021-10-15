Fuel prices to go up by about 7% tomorrow - NPA
Fuel prices are expected to go up by at least 7% at the pumps on Saturday, October 16, according to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).
Meanwhile, the Vice President of LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, Gabby Kumi in an interview with GBC News said the increase in fuel prices expected from Saturday will be 45 pesewas.
But the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), says its not surprise prices will go up at the pumps on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
Executive Director of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, says his outfit only feels vindicated by the increment.
According to him, this will not be the end because a lot more increase will be recorded in November 2021.
He asked that a more sustainable strategy be put in place to mitigate the myriad of taxes imposed on fuel.
