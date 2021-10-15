RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Fuel prices to go up by about 7% tomorrow - NPA

Authors:

Evans Effah

Fuel prices are expected to go up by at least 7% at the pumps on Saturday, October 16, according to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station.
FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station.

The expected price increase comes on the back of the removal of some levies on fuel for 2 months.

Recommended articles

Meanwhile, the Vice President of LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, Gabby Kumi in an interview with GBC News said the increase in fuel prices expected from Saturday will be 45 pesewas.

But the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), says its not surprise prices will go up at the pumps on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Executive Director of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, says his outfit only feels vindicated by the increment.

According to him, this will not be the end because a lot more increase will be recorded in November 2021.

He asked that a more sustainable strategy be put in place to mitigate the myriad of taxes imposed on fuel.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Menzgold customers to get paid in December - Company outlines new road map

Menzgold to begin validating customers ahead of payment

NPA removes levies on petrol, LPG & diesel for two months to reduce prices

NPA removes levies on petrol, LPG & diesel for two months to reduce prices

Scam Alert: BoG warns public against 'World Remit' money-doubling scheme

Scam Alert

Ghana Navy foils pirate attempt at Aflao

The Ghana Navy