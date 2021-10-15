Fuel prices to go up by about 7% tomorrow - NPA

Meanwhile, the Vice President of LPG Marketing Companies Association of Ghana, Gabby Kumi in an interview with GBC News said the increase in fuel prices expected from Saturday will be 45 pesewas.

But the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), says its not surprise prices will go up at the pumps on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Executive Director of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, says his outfit only feels vindicated by the increment.

According to him, this will not be the end because a lot more increase will be recorded in November 2021.