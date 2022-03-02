“What the situation in Ukraine will mean is that international market prices will continue to surge. Again, we also have a situation where the cedi is not doing so well. I foresee the Ghanaian fuel prices crossing GHS 9.00 per litre before the end of the month.”

Only two weeks ago, fuel prices averaged GHS6.4 per litre as the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy (PSRL) was reinstated by the National Petroleum Authority.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers’ (COPEC) Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, said he had expected the increase to be much higher.

According to COPEC, the unprecedented hike in the prices of fuel is partly due to the depreciation of the cedi and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which is affecting international market prices.

A barrel of Brent Crude Oil, the international benchmark for oil prices, was going for about $66 a year ago, and $78 at the start of 2022 to $113 per barrel as at the time this report was filed.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued to step up its bombardment of Ukraine’s biggest cities - the second-largest city, Kharkiv is one of the worst-hit cities.

Prices rose despite attempts by the US and 30 other countries to buoy the effects by releasing 60mn barrels from their strategic reserves.