GACL tells Airports/Airlines to allow Ghana Card holders board flights home without Visa

Evans Effah

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that holders of a valid GhanaCard should be allowed to board flights to Ghana, without the need for a visa.

Kotoka International Airport
Kotoka International Airport

According to a statement issued by the GACL on Saturday, February 12, 2022, a Machine Readable Travel Document (MRTD) that can be read and verified by the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) is available at most airports.

The statement further noted that the use for the Ghana Card on MRTD takes effect from March 1st, 2022.

The Ghana Card.
The Ghana Card.

Following a “Key Ceremony” at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada, on February 9, 2022, Ghana’s National Identity Card (the GhanaCard) is now duly recognized globally as a valid ID card-passport, a Machine Readable Travel Document (MRTD) that can be read and verified by the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) at most airports,” GACL explained.

Evans Effah

