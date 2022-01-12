Ghana completes first phase of West Africa’s biggest hydro-solar hybrid system

In a speech read on his behalf by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, the President stated that “this further shows my government’s commitment to deliver on the promise to increase the Renewable Energy component in our Energy Mix to 10% by 2030”.

Mr. Osafo Maafo also indicated that the facility reiterates Ghana’s resolve to diversify the country’s energy generation portfolio and increase the renewable energy component of her energy mix.

According to him, the project, when completed, will add 250 megawatts of power to augment the Bui Generating Station’s 404MW hydroelectric dam.

The Board Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bui Power Authority, Mr Afare Apeadu Donkor, said the construction works on the phase two of the project in addition to the novel Floating Solar Plant, was progressing steadily.