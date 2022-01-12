The facility includes a 5MW Floating Solar PV System. It also forms part of the first phase of a 250MWp solar project, which is being implemented in phases of 50MWp.
Ghana completes first phase of West Africa’s biggest hydro-solar hybrid system
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commissioned Ghana’s first Hydro-Solar Hybrid power generating system, first in the West African sub-region.
In a speech read on his behalf by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, the President stated that “this further shows my government’s commitment to deliver on the promise to increase the Renewable Energy component in our Energy Mix to 10% by 2030”.
Mr. Osafo Maafo also indicated that the facility reiterates Ghana’s resolve to diversify the country’s energy generation portfolio and increase the renewable energy component of her energy mix.
According to him, the project, when completed, will add 250 megawatts of power to augment the Bui Generating Station’s 404MW hydroelectric dam.
The Board Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bui Power Authority, Mr Afare Apeadu Donkor, said the construction works on the phase two of the project in addition to the novel Floating Solar Plant, was progressing steadily.
The Board, had also spearheaded the construction of essential foundational services to stimulate economic growth and quality of life improvement that would open the economy and stimulate growth at the Bui dam enclave.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh