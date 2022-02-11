Ghana is not going to the IMF - Ken Ofori-Atta

He gave the assurance at the third in a series of town hall meetings in the Northern Regional Capital of Tamale on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Mr. Ofori-Atta opined that Ghana has what it takes to turn the current economic crisis around.

He noted that it is better for Ghanaians to embrace and accept the E-levy as a medium of raising revenue domestically, than to go back to the IMF.

“I can say; we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not. Consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not people of short-sight, but we have to move on. So let’s think of who we are as strong, proud people, the shining star of Africa, and we have the capacity to do whatever we want to do if we speak one language and ensure that we share the burden in the issues ahead.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is facing massive opposition from the majority of Ghanaians in pushing through the controversial 1.75% electronic transaction levy estimated to rake in some $1 billion annually or going onto an IMF program.

Some analysts and the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) have suggested government go to the IMF for a bailout amidst public disapproval of the E-levy.

But the Akufo-Addo led government will have none of that, rather hopes to raise enough revenue from the E-levy.