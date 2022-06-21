RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ghana Revenue Authority chases landlords for rent tax

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is urging landlords in the country to pay the rent income tax.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

According to the GRA, it will soon take action against defaulting landlords and property owners.

Recommended articles

According to Isaac Kwabena Amoako, Head-Project Management Unit of the GRA, "When it comes to rent-income tax, there is a project that is raking in lots of revenue for GRA by the use of geospatial data – a software being used by the authority in collaboration with the various district assemblies to collect rent income tax."

He stated that the GRA will take sanctions against the landlords who default.

Ghana Revenue Authority
Ghana Revenue Authority Pulse Ghana

"We assure the public that those who are evading this tax will soon be contacted to render an account, with the necessary sanctions," he said.

Rent income accrues to someone as a result of letting or leasing a property to another person. The tax paid on rental income is referred to as Rent Tax. Rent Tax must be paid within 30 days after the rent income is received by landlords or property owners.

There are two rent tax rates: 8% for residential premises and 15% for non-residential premises. Payment of the rent tax can be made at the nearest Domestic Tax Revenue Division Office and at all banks.

Failure to pay your tax on rent income by the due date will attract an interest of 125% of the statutory rate compounded monthly. Remember to make available copies of all receipts of payment of rent tax for inspection by officers of the GRA.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Best African countries for entrepreneurs in 2022: Top 10 rankings

Deploying true entrepreneurship in the fight against COVID-19

15 African countries with the highest mortgage interest rates

15 African countries with the highest mortgage interest rates

Top 10 most-innovative economies in Africa

Downtown Johannesburg (Image Source: FT)

When this 3-year old bank acquired Nigeria's second oldest bank, people wondered 'how possible'. Now, a disclosure by Afrexibank makes it all make sense

How Titan Trust Bank acquired Union Bank Plc