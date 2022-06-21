Ghana Revenue Authority chases landlords for rent tax

According to Isaac Kwabena Amoako, Head-Project Management Unit of the GRA, "When it comes to rent-income tax, there is a project that is raking in lots of revenue for GRA by the use of geospatial data – a software being used by the authority in collaboration with the various district assemblies to collect rent income tax."

He stated that the GRA will take sanctions against the landlords who default.

Pulse Ghana

"We assure the public that those who are evading this tax will soon be contacted to render an account, with the necessary sanctions," he said.

Rent income accrues to someone as a result of letting or leasing a property to another person. The tax paid on rental income is referred to as Rent Tax. Rent Tax must be paid within 30 days after the rent income is received by landlords or property owners.

There are two rent tax rates: 8% for residential premises and 15% for non-residential premises. Payment of the rent tax can be made at the nearest Domestic Tax Revenue Division Office and at all banks.