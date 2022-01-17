A total of GH¢57.32 billion in revenue was collected by the Authority in 2021 against the GH¢57.055 billion targets.
Ghana Revenue Authority exceeds 2021 revenue target
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said that it exceeded its revised revenue target of GH¢265.39 million for last year.
The amount represented 0.5 percent growth over the tax revenue collections, amounting to GH¢265.39 million for the 2021 fiscal year.
The amount collected was in excess of the target for GRA set by the government.
The ratio of tax-to-gross domestic product (GDP), measuring the share of economic output collected in taxes to fund development, rose to 13.4 percent following recent years of hanging around 12 percent.
