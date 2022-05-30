Ghana signs $69.88m renewable energy deal to enhance electricity access

About 1,350 schools and 500 health centres would also benefit from the project, which would include the design, engineering, supply, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of mini-grids and standalone systems.

Seventy communities across nine Island districts through mini-grids, 505 communities in 11 districts through standalone solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the country.

The “Scaling-up renewable energy Programme (SREP),” is to close Ghana’s 12.8 per cent electricity reach deficit by increasing access to clean and reliable energy and support socio-economic development.

It is to also help reduce public sector electricity debt as well as bills for SMEs and households while supporting the implementation of environmental, climate, and social management plans in the country.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance signed the protocol agreement with Dr Akinwumi Akin Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.

He also signed the financial agreement of the project with Mr. Dominique Paravicini, AfDB’s Governor for Switzerland.

Speaking at the signing of the agreement, Mr. Ofori-Atta, said the project: “Dovetails fittingly into an urgent global agenda and demonstrates our country’s commitment to enhance the economic and social viability of low carbon investments.

It is also in support of the country’s commitment to creating new energy-efficient markets and stave-off a future energy crisis by achieving energy sufficiency.

The project also: “Fully align with the Government’s overarching ambition of increasing the contribution of Renewable Energy in the generation mix to 10 per cent by 2030 while achieving our emission reduction targets,” he added.

Mr. Ofori-Atta indicated that the project would provide stable and cheaper electricity to hundreds of people across the country and usher in new economic opportunities, particularly for women in rural areas.

On his part, Dr. Adesina noted that the project would support Ghana in meeting its renewable energy requirement on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and build a resilient economy.