Ghana to begin digital Cedi pilot in September - BoG

“Digital Currency is part of the central bank acknowledging the need for digital payment and digital delivery of financial services. By this, the Bank of Ghana will provide a platform on which we can add more value to digital transactions,” Dr Opoku-Afari said.

“We have to take out time to design it with all the security features and so have started it in a pilot phase through what we call a sand-box to learn lessons before we open it up to the general public,” he added.

According to him, the outcome of the pilot will determine whether digital currency would be approved by the BoG or not.

“The central bank’s digital currency is FIAT money, it is cash on its own so that the financial institution like the banks and Fintechs will be able to create value addition on the digital cash,” he opined.

Meanwhile, traditional banks, mobile operators and fintechs have invested heavily in deploying various client led solutions aimed at facilitating the delivery of efficient payments and collections services in the economy.