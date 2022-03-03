RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ghana to engage global investors on its National Day at Dubai Expo

Ghana is expected to showcase its immense investment opportunities to the international business community, on its National Day, slated for March 8, 2022, at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

The country’s contingent will on the day, highlight government's commitment to promote creativity, and display the huge prospects in critical sectors such as manufacturing, health, tourism, agriculture and energy.

The big occasion will be graced by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa, alongside key government stakeholders and major private industry players, availing a platform for high-profile attendees to network and explore areas for collaboration.

In the build-up to the country’s National Day, a weeklong set of stakeholder-engagements dubbed ‘Ghana Investment Week’, will be embarked on consisting of; networking events, business fora and summits to deepen economic ties with prospective investors.

Then, on the 8th of March, the country will climax its participation in the world expo with a host of events, purposed to exhibit the country’s business offers, and cement its position as a top destination for investment in Africa.

The activities will include; an official EXPO 2020 Flag Raising Ceremony and Luncheon at Al Wasl Plaza, and a Presidential Cocktail Event at Address Downtown, 7th Floor Club Lounge Terrace. This will be followed by a flag lighting ceremony of Burj Khalifa, then a Ghana Colours Concert and Fashion show at Downtown Dubai.

On the 9th of March, there will be a Presidential Breakfast Roundtable at Ritz Carlton Dubai Financial Centre, followed by a Ghana Business Forum at the Jafza One Convention Center, for stakeholders to explore viable investment opportunities. Among the high-profile personalities that will participate in this forum are; President Akufo-Addo, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

From March 10, Ghana’s expo celebrations will continue with presidential engagements, ministerial meetings, a ‘Business Connect’ event, and site visits.

The CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi Grant, who detailed the arrangements in a virtual press briefing on March 3, 2022, said “it will augment other strategies in bringing the needed foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country”

He described the World Expo as “a wonderful opportunity to propagate Ghana’s numerous opportunities to investors”.

Ghana has been participating in the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 since October 1, 2021. The expo scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, has availed an opportunity for people all around the world to connect and experience the best of art, culture, geography, science, technology, innovation and invention.

