Ghana to showcase trade potentials, investment opportunities at Dubai Expo 2020

The Expo, if not for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally scheduled to be held from 20th October 2020 to April 10th, 2021. However, with countries easing restrictions and with activities gradually returning to normalcy, the event has been postponed and rescheduled to start from 1st October 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra on Monday, September 27, 2021, on the country’s preparedness towards the Expo, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa said it provides Ghana with a golden opportunity to showcase the country’s trade potentials, investment opportunities and tourist destinations on a global stage.

“Ghana’s participation in the Expo is intended to underscore government’s industrial transformation agenda, promote private sector businesses, and showcase our investment opportunities to attract investment into critical sectors of the economy, such as energy, trade, water and sanitation, environment, agriculture, education and tourism.

“It will also offer us an opportunity to display our rich cultural heritage, promote value addition to our abundant raw materials and highlight our friendly business climate,” he added.

He said as part of Ghana’s exhibition content is a 200 meter-square pavilion segmented into Business Cluster, Culture Cluster and Ghana Report Zone that presents a brief overview of Ghana’s vision and plan for the future, its stable, mutual-value approach to investment, reputation as the “gateway to Africa” and commitment to a future driven by business and growth.

These Clusters, he explained, present opportunities in trade and investment, banking and finance, infrastructure and telecommunications technology, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, textiles and garments, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, property, and real estate that investors can tap into.

Ghana’s participation theme, “Ghana: Limitless Opportunities” seeks to showcase the numerous investment opportunities in the various sectors of the Ghanaian economy for sustainable development.

For his part, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Yoofi Grant said for Ghana to reap the benefits of the Expo, government has earmarked key business-related activities to be undertaken as part of Ghana’s participation in the event.

He said the Planning Committee has put together a Ghana Business and Investment Forum where various investors will meet to explore areas in the Ghanaian economy that they can direct their investments towards.