Ghana’s economic challenges is not due to my mismanagement; COVID-19 caused it – Akufo-Addo

Speaking at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, January 25, President Akufo-Addo dismissed such claims from people described as ‘political detractors’ indicating that such comments make them stay relevant.

“There are some who claim that the difficulties currently confronted by the nation has nothing to do with the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19. They say they are purely Ghanaian phenomenon which is due to economic mismanagement.”

“I’m not disturbed by this contestation because the facts of the situation do not bear it out. But I do recognise the political necessity for them to sustain these falsehoods,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Pulse Ghana

President Akufo-Addo also said COVID-19 has derailed the economic progress being made not only in Ghana but also in countries big or small in the world. It’s not to look for an excuse but to state the obvious reality. It is unfortunate but it is true.