Ghana’s economic challenges is not due to my mismanagement; COVID-19 caused it – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has scoffed off suggestions that his government is to blame for Ghana’s recent economic turmoil.

According to the President, such claims are only from propagandists seeking to capitalize politically.

Speaking at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, January 25, President Akufo-Addo dismissed such claims from people described as ‘political detractors’ indicating that such comments make them stay relevant.

“There are some who claim that the difficulties currently confronted by the nation has nothing to do with the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19. They say they are purely Ghanaian phenomenon which is due to economic mismanagement.”

“I’m not disturbed by this contestation because the facts of the situation do not bear it out. But I do recognise the political necessity for them to sustain these falsehoods,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo also said COVID-19 has derailed the economic progress being made not only in Ghana but also in countries big or small in the world. It’s not to look for an excuse but to state the obvious reality. It is unfortunate but it is true.

“In Ghana, the pandemic has impacted on every sector of the economy, the agriculture sector being the least, thanks to the success of Planting for Food and Jobs,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

