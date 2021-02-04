The free electricity and water are part of the many social interventions rolled out by the government to cushion Ghanaians against the hardships imposed by COVID-19, such as the loss of income.

To ensure that many Ghanaians do not suffer disconnection because of their inability to settle their electricity bills in the midst of the pandemic, ECG has received at least GH¢1 billion as part payment for the free power it supplied to the public.

According to Daily Graphic, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), on the other hand, has received about GH¢180 million for providing free water to the general public since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region.

The newspaper further indicated that it sources at the Ministry of Finance said the Minister-designate for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, had budgeted GH¢1.8 billion for the provision of free electricity and water.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance still has to find a balance of more than GH¢632 million if the budgeted amount tallies with the final invoices to be raised by the two utility service providers.

However, in the event that the final bill from the two utility companies exceeds the over GH¢1.8 billion budget, the government would have to look for the additional money to pay.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a compassionate move during the lockdown, absorbed the bills of low-income consumers of electricity and water in the country for April, May and June 2020.