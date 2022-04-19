Government must permanently cut 30% of its expenditure - AIG President

Responding to questions on measures in reviving the Ghanaian economy, the President of the African Investment Group (AIG) in a statement said policies providing incentives to local goods and services and disincentives to importers of same need to be created.

“There should be a significant (30+%) cut in government expenditure by permanent (not temporary measures) measures. Some of the areas to look at might be: size of overall government payroll; number of departments required to deliver government functions and services;overseas travel; government employee accommodation and other emoluments; provision of foreign healthcare; etc,” he wrote.

He stressed on measures such as “Patronizing Made in Ghana – Policies providing incentives to local goods and services and disincentives to importers of same need to be created and operationalized. Strict control of the budget and deficit overruns”.

Dr. Ankrah had earlier challenged claims by government that the Coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are to blame solely for the economic woes of Ghana.