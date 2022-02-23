Government reduces benchmark value to 30% for general goods, 10% for vehicles

Government through the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta reached consensus on the matter with the leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Institute of Freight Forwarders and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Confirming the news to Joy News, both GUTA and AGI expressed satisfaction with the new development, saying “traders are very happy that the government listened to our concerns. In the end, the business community – both GUTA and the AGI – has been compensated and the consuming public not surcharged”.

Meanwhile, a deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei Asare also confirmed the new development to Citi News.

“Several meetings had gone on between the Trade Ministry, GUTA and AGI and as part of the consensus that we have built with all the stakeholders, the reversal of benchmark values is going to be graduated. It’s not going to be a complete reversal. With the first phase, all goods are going to be reduced from the 50% discount to a 30% discount. The benchmark values were on two things; some selected goods and vehicles. But this time, we are placing the discount on all goods and that of vehicles, from 30% to 10%.”

“When the Minister for Finance engaged the stakeholders on Tuesday, they welcomed what the government has done because they realized that government had indeed listened to them and, as a result, came up with something that will best serve all parties,” she added.