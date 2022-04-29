Government revises e-levy projection down to GHS4.5 billion

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Commissioner-General of GRA, Reverend Dr Ammisshaddai Owusu-Amoah said the reduction to 1.5% is also a contributing factor.

Dr Owusu-Amoah added that GRA’s internal survey had indicated that electronic transactions would slowdown in the first days of the levy’s implementation before picking up.

He was, however, optimistic that transactions would stabilise in the medium term as people get used to the levy.

He said the various exemptions provided by the government were boosters to the usage of electronic transactions and thus urged the public to look at the convenience provided by digital transactions.

He also called on the public to take the levy as one of their little contributions to nation building.

Ahead of the implementation of the levy on May 1, the Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah has allayed the fears of Ghanaians on the impact of the levy on electronic transactions.

He said any amount sent to churches or mosques will not attract any charges from the levy.

The Minister said Ghanaians should discard misinformation about the levy.

“Rumors that churches will be taxed with e-levy are complete propaganda”, he added.

In an earlier interview, the NDC MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George sounded an alarm that the levy will affect tithes.