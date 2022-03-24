RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Gov't bans purchase of imported vehicles for public sector

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The government has announced that with immediate effect, it has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year.

This was made known by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on measures to mitigate the economic crisis in the country on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

He said "With immediate effect, the government has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year. This will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives. We will ensure that the overall effect is to reduce total vehicle purchases by the public sector by at least 50 percent for the period."

"Again, with immediate effect Government has imposed a moratorium on all foreign travels, except pre-approved critical/statutory travels; Government will conclude on-going measures to eliminate “ghost” workers from the Government payroll by end December 2022," he said.

Ken Ofori-Atta added: "Discretionary spending is to be further cut by an additional 10%. The Ministry of Finance is currently meeting with MDAs to review their spending plans for the rest of the three (3) quarters to achieve the discretionary expenditure cuts; ii. these times call for very efficient use of energy resources.

"In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1st April 2022."

