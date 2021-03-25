He said this has enabled the Committee to effect their work diligently since 2017.

Speaking at the 10th-anniversary celebration of PIAC at a ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, President Akufo-Addo stated “that relations between PIAC and the government, which were in the past, at times, somewhat stormy, have, at least, since I took office in 2017, been largely cordial and fruitful, and this has resulted in the prudent use of our nation’s petroleum revenues for the welfare and benefit of the Ghanaian people.”

According to the President, the government, since 2017, has ensured that, unlike in the past, the budgetary allocations of PIAC have been released to enable it undertake its activities.

“In 2020, for example, an amount of GHS3.1 million was given to PIAC, with GHS2.35 million set to be released for this year, in spite of the pandemic,” he said.

The President revealed that PIAC utilised a part of its 2018 budgetary allocation to procure its current office building at East Legon, in Accra, which brought an end to the era of evictions and threats of eviction by landlords.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“For as long as I remain President, support to PIAC will be forthcoming and on time,” he assured.

President Akufo-Addo urged PIAC, “now more than ever”, to continue to engage the government and relevant stakeholders, and help work towards the economic transformation of Ghana through the efficient use of the country’s hydrocarbon resources.

“Government is committed to its continued solidarity with PIAC, and assures it of Government’s considerable interest in all of its activities. I am hopeful that the co-operation between Government and PIAC will be deepened even further in the coming years for the goal of a united, progressive and prosperous Ghana,” the President added.