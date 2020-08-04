Government wants approval from Parliament after three separate agreements were laid before the House on Monday.

The agreements were referred to a joint committee on Finance, Defence and Interior.

Government seeking loan from Israel to buy armoured vehicles

An Oder Paper from Parliament shows the first facility is between the Ministry of Finance and Israel Discount Bank Limited for an amount of $166,120,000 to finance the supply of Armoured cars.

Government is also seeking Parliamentary approval for a Commercial Loan Agreement from the same Israel Discount Bank for an amount of $12million for supply of Armoured vehicles.

The third facility is a contract Agreement between Government of Ghana and Elbit Systems Land Limited of Israel.

This, however, entails a deal for an amount of $80 million for supply of Armoured Vehicles to the Government of Ghana.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul took charge of laying all three facilities before Parliament.