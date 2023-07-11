Gov't settles all outstanding arrears owed individual bondholders

A statement issued on Monday, July 10, 2023, explained that the Ministry of Finance takes this opportunity to thank all bondholders for their continuous support during this period of tight liquidity.

The government is confident that in working with all stakeholders, we shall restore macroeconomic stability, achieve inclusive economic growth, and transform the Republic.

The individual bondholders have over some months protested, calling on the government to settle arrears owed them.

This comes after the government proposed a 15% coupon rate.

Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta announcing the programme said Ghana is facing a very challenging economic situation amid an increasingly difficult global economic environment, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economic shock created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and disruptions of the global supply chains.