GRA to begin monitoring and taxing online businesses from April 2022

“Last week, I sat in a presentation of a software, how it works and the demonstration of it and we are confident that by the 1st of April, the taxation of E-commerce will begin,” Commissioner of GRA, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah noted.

He also added that the software will also monitor and tax online gaming and betting activities.

Rev. Owusu Amoah made the revelation at the authority’s 2022 management retreat being held at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho.

The tax would apply to both local and foreign online service providers. Meaning the likes of Netflix, Facebook and other multinational online businesses that accrue revenue from Ghana will be compelled to comply with Ghana’s e-commerce tax.

He expressed confidence that a collaboration with the National Communications Authority will ensure the successful implementation of the new E-commerce tax.