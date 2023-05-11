The Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoh in an interview with the media said the outage can be attributed to gas supply challenges from Nigeria.
GRIDCo apologises for recent power cuts; blames gas supply challenges for outages
The management of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has apologised for recent power cuts in parts of the capital, Accra.
Recommended articles
According to her, the development has led limited its operational capacity.
“We had a gas supply challenge from Nigeria. That has been the fundamental reason, and it has led to a multiplier effect, meaning our generating plants which use gas cannot operate fully.”.
“On Monday and Wednesday, we had challenges getting a full-capacity of power supply and that is why there has been intermittent power supply. We apologise to Ghanaians for it, because ultimately, if there’s going to be any shortage even if it’s for a day, we are obliged to inform Ghanaians. That is what we are doing at this time. Efforts are being made to purchase more fuel oils so that the plants that cannot operate because there’s no gas can operate with fuel oils,” the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo noted.
Parts of the country have been experiencing erratic power supply with recent ones recorded this week.
Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama has also noted that although the challenges of Nigeria Gas are yet to be resolved alternative supplies have been procured to operationalise the power plants.
He is hopeful that power will be consistent for the time being.
“We should have informed you when we got that information so that everybody could adequately prepare. We are hoping that it doesn’t happen again. When we have such challenges we would share them with you immediately."
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh