GRIDCo apologises for recent power cuts; blames gas supply challenges for outages

According to her, the development has led limited its operational capacity.

“We had a gas supply challenge from Nigeria. That has been the fundamental reason, and it has led to a multiplier effect, meaning our generating plants which use gas cannot operate fully.”.

“On Monday and Wednesday, we had challenges getting a full-capacity of power supply and that is why there has been intermittent power supply. We apologise to Ghanaians for it, because ultimately, if there’s going to be any shortage even if it’s for a day, we are obliged to inform Ghanaians. That is what we are doing at this time. Efforts are being made to purchase more fuel oils so that the plants that cannot operate because there’s no gas can operate with fuel oils,” the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo noted.

Parts of the country have been experiencing erratic power supply with recent ones recorded this week.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama has also noted that although the challenges of Nigeria Gas are yet to be resolved alternative supplies have been procured to operationalise the power plants.

He is hopeful that power will be consistent for the time being.