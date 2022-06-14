GSS outlines 15 items driving Ghana’s inflation

Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim blamed the increased inflation rate on transport fares and food prices mainly.

The GSS further outlined other items driving Ghana’s inflation.

The rate of inflations for transport (39.0%), household equipment and maintenance (33.8%), housing, water, gas, and electricity (32.3%), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (30.1.6%) were higher than the national average (27.6%).

Meanwhile, in May 2022, 12 of the 13 divisions recorded inflation rates higher than the rolling average from June 2021 to May 2022.

Also, the major drivers based on the year-on-year figures show that grapes, which is imported, saw a 100.8% inflation followed by diesel, 81.1%, also imported.

Firewood also saw 73.7% year-on-year inflation.

Below is the full list of the top 15 drivers of inflation in Ghana: