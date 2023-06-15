ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Here are the 97 illegal loan apps the BoG has warned Ghanaians about

Evans Annang

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned Ghanaians against the patronization of some online loan applications.

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana
Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

According to the BoG, the apps, totaling ninety-seven (97) in number, are without authorization.

Recommended articles

In a statement copied to the media, the central bank said Ghanains should be wary in their dealings with the companies listed.

“The Bank of Ghana reiterated that the activities of these entities significantly breach customer data and privacy laws as well as consumer protection requirements and norms with unfavorable implications on the integrity and wellbeing of their patrons”, according to a statement from the Central Bank.

"The general public has been advised to consult the Bank’s website for the approved list of licenses institutions, before transacting any business with an institution."

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the apps below:

Illegal loan apps
Illegal loan apps Pulse Ghana
Illegal loan apps
Illegal loan apps Pulse Ghana
Illegal loan apps
Illegal loan apps Pulse Ghana
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Museveni

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market