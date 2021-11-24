How Surfline’s Big Mood Bundles are changing the telecom narrative

According to the Commercial Director, Mr. Isaac Armar, “the whole idea is that customers can purchase these bundles at any time of the month they like. The purchasing behaviour is meant to be similar to what people do in their non-digital life. For example – if somebody wants to drink beer tonight with friends, they go and buy a 6-pack. If they also want to watch a movie, they can buy Binge Xtra as well, and enjoy a great evening together. And if they have to do ZOOM calls the next morning, for work, they buy Zoom’n’more, which gets them through the morning with 4 hours of ZOOM time. If they need a lot of access to knowledge as a result of that ZOOM call, they can buy the Work Streak bundle the day after.”