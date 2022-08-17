Read on to find out all about how it works and how you can take advantage of it to level up your winnings.
How to win 125% Cashback on lost bets with BetKing Ghana
Yes, you read that right. BetKing Ghana brings you an exciting opportunity to get more bang for your buck with their One Game Cut campaign.
How It Works
The newly launched One Game Cut campaign by BetKing Ghana is designed to give you cashback even if your bet loses. That’s right, you can get your money back and try your luck again with your free credit.
Simply follow the steps below to qualify for the cashback:
· Place a multi-bet of at least 10 selections.
· Pick only Sportsbook events. Virtual games are excluded.
· Minimum odds per selection must be 1.2.
· Don’t cash out before settlement.
· Only one bet is settled as lost.
That’s it. If your bet meets the conditions above, you will get your money back, and then some.
The Cashback
So how much cashback do you actually get if you qualify? If you place a bet following the steps above, you will receive 125% cashback up to GHC300!
Remember, only one of the bets must be lost, the remaining ones must be won to qualify for the cashback. If you win, BetKing Ghana will reach out to you via SMS to notify you, so you can relax and bet as many times as you want, knowing you’re in good hands.
So, there you have it – a simple way to get 125% cashback even if you lose your bet.
Get Started
If you’re ready to start multiplying your money, head to BetKing and find the best-priced odds and a wide selection of matches to take your betting journey to the next level.
