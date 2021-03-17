The embattled former A-G described the directive and request from the Audit Service Board as ‘preposterous’.

In a letter dated March 17, and addressed to Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Prof Edward Dua Agyeman, Mr Domelevo explained that in June 2020, he handed over his duties to the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

“I prepared a handing-over note and handed over to the Acting Auditor-General on 30th June 2020 and he has been in charge for over 8 months.”

“When I resumed work on the 3rd of March 2021, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu did not hand over to me with the excuse that the handing-over note was not ready,” Mr. Domelevo noted.

The former Auditor General however, said he was open to presenting handover notes if possible.

“If you so wish, please direct the Acting Auditor-General to hand over to me and I will thereafter handover to him,” Mr. Domelevo said to Professor Dua Agyeman, the Audit Service Board Chairman.

The back and forth between the Audit Service and Mr. Domelevo seem not to go away.

Domelevo statement on handover note

Mr. Domelevo was forced on leave for 167 days ahead of the general election in 2020.

On March 2, 2021, a day before Mr. Domelevo was scheduled to return from his leave, the Audit Service Board questioned his nationality and age.

The board claimed Mr. Domelevo should have retired in 2020 and was also Togolese.

The Audit Service Board, based its claims on records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust provided by the Auditor General.

His date of birth was said to be June 1, 1960, instead of June 1, 1961.

Though Mr. Domelevo refuted these claims in further correspondence, the Presidency endorsed the retirement claims of the Audit Service Board and said it considered the former Auditor General as retired.

He has since held a thanksgiving ceremony to climax his retirement on March 10.