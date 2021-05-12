Dzata Cement sells at GH 30 per bag as price hikes

Dzata Cement, is projecting to produce about three million tonnes of cement for the Ghanaian and African markets.

With over US$100 million invested in the company, Dzata cement which is owned by business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama is set to produce for the Ghana market with the vision of stabilizing the demand and supply of cement in the country.

This follows a significant investment into an ultra-modern technology installed at Tema.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana has also indicated that the high cost of cement is a result of the high cost of production, unfair trade practices, low utilisation of cement products, and unfair competition.

The Chamber believes the pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is also a major factor.

Ghana currently imports about 80 per cent of raw materials used in the production of cement.