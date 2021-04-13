IES predicts a fall in the price of diesel in second half of April

The prices retreated just a few days following from that as the extended business lockdowns in the Ontario province of Canada, the largest city in India, Mumbai and the call for stricter restrictions in Tokyo, Japan threatened the demand hopes. These renewed restrictions countered the optimism for a tightening oil market.

Gasoline and Gasoil prices as monitored on Standard and Poor’s global Platts platform show that price of the international commodities Gasoline and Gasoil experienced marginal differences within the period. Gasoline saw an increase in price by 1.83% to close the window at $619.88 per metric tonne from an earlier $608.73 per metric tonne. Gasoil price however decreased by 2.65% to close trading at $499.75 per metric tonne from the earlier window's price of $513.35 per metric tonne.

Local Forex

Data collated by IES Economic Desk from the Foreign Exchange (Forex) market shows the cedi depreciated marginally against the U.S. Dollar by 0.17% from the previous window's GH¢5.73 to the current Gh¢5.74 to the US Dollar.

PROJECTIONS FOR APRIL 2021 SECOND PRICING WINDOW