Ignore 40% transport fares increase threat from Concerned Drivers Union – GPRTU

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM, Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Imoro Abbas said there is no future plan to increase transport fares.

“As GPRTU, we want to dissociate ourselves from them (Concerned Drivers Association). We are yet to meet to see if we have any different decision than appealing to the Government to scrap some of the taxes that we earlier complained about to the government.”

“That was the decision taken, and we’re surprised they’ve come up with this decision. For now, as GPRTU, we haven’t decided on the line they are towing now. We don’t just come out and say we are doing something without going through the due process, that’s why we are saying we want to dissociate ourselves,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Imoro added that the leadership of the GPRTU will meet after it has resumed from the yuletide break to decide on the way forward.