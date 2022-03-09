10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to latest data

Business Insider Africa understands that GDP per capita is calculated by dividing a country's gross domestic product (GDP) by the total number of people that make up the country's population.

Some economists and development experts argue that GDP per capita is more important than GDP itself, because it reflects how much of a country's overall wealth actually trickles down to every one in the country.

GDP per capita is also "an important indicator of economic performance and a useful unit to make cross-country comparisons of average living standards and economic wellbeing," according to Focus Economics.

That said, this article shall be focusing on the 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita. Interestingly, Nigeria, which has the highest GDP in Africa as of December 31st, 2021, is not among the top ten countries herein highlighted.

Before we proceed, it's important to note that African countries typically have some of the lowest GDP per capita in the world, compared to countries like Luxembourg, Switzerland and Norway where GDP per capita are as high as $137,950, $98,770 and $84,120, respectively.

The available statistics for Africa's GDP per capita is dated December 2021 and is courtesy of Statista, the global markets and consumer data company based in Hamburg, Germany.

10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita