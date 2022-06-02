Africa is home to many tertiary institutions, particularly universities, a handful of which are even ranked among the best in the world. And this shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, the continent has over 1 billion inhabitants. And there is need to educate all these people.

Before we unveil the list of African countries with the highest number of universities, it is important to point out that having the most universities does not necessarily translate to more educated citizens. Also, the fact that a country has the highest number of universities compared to others, does not necessary mean that all the universities in the country are quality universities.

To explain this further, Equatorial Guinea is reputed for having some of most educated people in Africa. Yet, the country only has one university —the National University of Equatorial Guinea. Similarly, South Africa has some of the best universities on the African continent. But the total number of universities in that country is more half of the universities in Nigeria.

That notwithstanding, we should not undermine the importance of higher concentration of universities in some countries. Generally, countries with large population tend to have more universities in order to accommodate the education needs of all its people.

Below are 10 African countries with the highest number of universities.