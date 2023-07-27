11000 Indians are set to work in Dangote’s new oil refinery instead of Nigerians and here’s why

- Aliko Dangote's $20.5 billion oil refinery in Nigeria promises to reduce petroleum prices, marking a significant milestone for the nation's energy industry.
- Controversy arises as Dangote plans to hire 11,000 Indian workers for the refinery, leading to public outrage in Nigeria due to concerns about local employment opportunities.
- The Sub-Saharan African Skills and Apprenticeship Stakeholders Network explains that the decision to hire Indian workers was influenced by a perceived lack of necessary skills among Nigerian youth.
In May 2023, Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, triumphantly unveiled his gigantic oil refinery in Nigeria, promising that petroleum prices will be reduced to a certain degree, as a result. The long-awaited project marks a watershed moment in the country's energy industry and Dangote's ambitious plans. The much-awaited project represents an important turning point for the nation's energy industry and Dangote's ambitious endeavors.