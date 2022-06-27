15 African countries with the lowest number of universities

Previously, we published a report on 10 African countries with the highest number of universities. Just in case you missed that, the report included Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Algeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana and Uganda. Based on the performance of that report, we figured it's necessary to write a follow-up.

Now, before we proceed to unveil the list of African countries with the lowest number of universities, it's important to point out that having the most number of universities does not necessarily translate to more educated citizens. Also, the fact that a country has the highest number of universities compared to others, does not necessary mean that all the universities in the country are quality universities.

To explain this further, Equatorial Guinea is reputed for having some of most educated people in Africa. Yet, the country only has one university —the National University of Equatorial Guinea. Similarly, South Africa has some of the best universities on the African continent. But the total number of universities in that country is more half of the universities in Nigeria.

That notwithstanding, we should not undermine the importance of higher concentration of universities in some countries. Generally, countries with large population tend to have more universities in order to accommodate the education needs of all its people.

Below are 15 African countries with the highest number of universities.