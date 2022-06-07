15 most expensive cities to live in Africa, according to latest stats for Q1 2022

What is the cost of living index?

Simply defined, the cost of living index basically looks at how much it would cost you to live in one city compared to others. It considers consumer goods prices, cost of rent, cost of healthcare and other costs. The definition below by Statista best describes it:

"The cost of living is the amount of money needed to cover basic expenses such as housing, food, taxes, and healthcare in a certain place and time period. The cost of living is often used to compare how expensive it is to live in one city versus another. The cost of living is tied to wages. If expenses are higher in a city, such as New York, for example, salary levels must be higher so that people can afford to live in that city."

It's important to bear in mind that the cost of living index is not constant. The last time we wrote about this subject matter in December 2021, Addis Ababa had the highest index score. Since then, the top position has been overtaken by a different city.

At a time when global events (such as the war in Ukraine) are having direct negative impacts on many African economies, it is not surprising to see increasing uptick in the cost of living index scores across the continent.

Below are 15 most expensive cities to live in Africa based on cost of living index scores