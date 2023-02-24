The high cost of mobile data in Africa: Top 20 most expensive countries

While many African countries struggle with expensive data prices, some are paying more than others. In this article, we will highlight the 20 African countries with the most expensive mobile data prices.

Topping the list is Equatorial Guinea, where one gigabyte of mobile data costs a whopping $49.67. Sao Tome and Principe, and Malawi come in second and third place with $30.97 and $25.46 per gigabyte, respectively. Chad and Namibia round out the top five with average prices of $23.33 and $22.37 per gigabyte, respectively.

While these countries have the highest data prices, other African countries are not far behind. The Central African Republic, Seychelles, and Gambia are among the countries with high data prices, with averages of $9.03, $8.64, and $5.86 per gigabyte, respectively.

Other countries with high data prices include Mauritania, Madagascar, Gabon, Cape Verde, Togo, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Botswana, Benin, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Comoros.