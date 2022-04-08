20 best companies for workers in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa

Business Insider Africa understands that LinkedIn's methodology for the ranking was based on these seven pillars:
- Company stability
- Company affinity
- Gender diversity
- Ability for workers to advance
- Skills growth prospects for workers
- External opportunities for workers and
- Educational background of workers
Let's now focus on the top 5 companies in each of the following African countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa. See the lists below.
Best companies to grow your career in Nigeria
- Access Bank Plc: Access Bank is the largest bank in Nigeria by asset size and one of Africa's leading financial institutions. It has subsidiaries in Botswana, South Africa, Kenya and other African countries. According to LinkedIn, some of the top skills possessed by Access Bank workers include banking and customer service management. Meanwhile, the most common job titles are Relationship Officer, Customer Service Officer, Branch Service Manager, etc.
- Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc: This is yet another major Nigerian financial services group. According to LinkedIn, this is the second best company for workers in Nigeria. Most people that work here have the following job titles: Relationship Manager and Finance Officer. And they posses skills ranging from core banking to customer service.
- Stanbic Bank Group: This is the parent company of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Standard Bank Namibia, Standard Bank Lesotho, etc. LinkedIn said it is the third best place for workers in Nigeria. Stanbic Bank's workers possess such skills as sales effectiveness and persuasion. And the most common job titles are Clients Service Officer, Software Engineer, etc.
- Zenith Bank Plc: This is yet top Nigerian bank which has also managed to remain the most profitable over the past five years. The company has subsidiaries in Ghana, Gambia and the UK. And according to LinkedIn, it is the fourth best place to work in Nigeria. The most common titles held by people that work here are: Bank Teller, Customer Service Officer and Finance Officer. And their most notable skills are banking, accounting and customer service.
- Anheuser-Busch Inbev: This is the only non-bank company in the top five list of best companies to work for in Nigeria. Also known as A.B Inbev for short, this company is one of the top brewers in Africa's most populous country. People working here possess some important skills, including supply chain management, critical thinking and warehouse operations. Some of the most common job titles are: Business Development Representative, Process Operator and Sales Team Lead.
Best companies to grow your career in Kenya
- Safaricom Plc: This telecom giant is the best company to work for in Kenya. According to LinkedIn, Safaricom employees possess skills ranging from financial statement auditing, external audit and of course telecommunications. The most common job titles are: Customer Executive, Software Engineer, etc.
- Equity Bank Ltd: The is the second best company for workers in Kenya. The company is a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings which specialises in banking and other financial services. Employees of this company possess skills such as banking and customer service. And the most common job titles are Relationship Officer, Payment Officer and Account Manager.
- Kenya Airways: The state-owned airline was ranked the third best Kenyan company for workers. The company is the parent company of Jambojet and African Cargo Services Ltd. Kenya Airways' employees possess skills ranging from aviation security to airfare ticketing. Here are some of the most common job titles: Customer Service Representative, Flight Attendant, Supply Officer.
- KCB Group: This is one of Kenya's leading financial services groups. It is the fourth best company for workers in the East African country. According to LinkedIn, employees possess important skills such as banking, cross selling and credit management. And the three most common job titles are Banker, Direct Sales Representative and Relationship Manager.
- NCBA Group: This is yet another financial services provider. The most common job titles in this company are Operations Assistant, Customer Service Officer and Relationship Manager. Employees posses skills such as banking, cross selling and credit management.
Best companies to grow your career in Egypt
- Vodafone: This telecom giant is Egypt's best company for workers, according to LinkedIn. Workers possess important skills like telecommunications and consumer services. The most common job titles are Customer Service Representative, Call Center Representative and Salesperson.
- Orange Telecommunications: This company is a subsidiary of the French telecom giant Orange S.A. Employees posses skills like telecommunications, self learning, etc. The most common job titles are Customer Service Representative, Salesperson and Sales Specialist.
- QNB Group: This is one of of Egypt's leading financial services companies. Some of the services rendered by QNB Group include banking, insurance, factoring, etc. The most notable skill among the employees of this company is banking. And the most common job titles are Relationship Manager, Customer Advisor, Bank Teller.
- EVA Pharma: Employees of this Egyptian pharmaceutical company possess skills such as sales effectiveness, productivity improvement and pharmacy. The most common job titles in this company are: Medical Sales Representative, Product Specialist, Quality Assurance Specialist.
- Shaker Consultancy Group: This company describes itself as one of the leading engineering and design firms in the Middle East and North Africa region. According to LinkedIn, it is the fifth best company for Egyptian workers. The most common job titles in this company are Electrical Design Engineer, Electrical Engineer and Plumber. And skills such as Revit, ETAP and Dialux are most notable among the employees.
Best companies to grow your career in South Africa
- Standard Bank Group: This is the best company to work in South Africa, according to LinkedIn. The Johannesburg-based financial banking group is the parent company of Liberty Group and SnapScan. Employees possess banking and decision making skills. And the most common job titles among them are Universal Banker, Business Analyst and Software Engineer.
- FNB South Africa: This is the second best South African company for employees. According to LinkedIn, workers at this bank possess skills retail banking and transactional banking. And the most common job titles are: Quantitative Analyst, Private Banker and Auditor.
- WPP Plc: This multinational advertising and PR company ranks as the third best employer in South Africa. It is the parent company of Smollan Group, Ogilvy, Wunderman, etc. As a media company, the top skills among employees range from advertising to corporate branding and merchandising. The most common job titles are Television Producer, Merchandiser and Finance Manager.
- Nedbank: Nedbank is a leading financial services provider in South Africa. It is also ranked the fourth best place for South African workers. The top skills possessed by Nedbank workers are sales effectiveness, sales strategy and emotional intelligence. The most common job titles are Sales Consultant, Business Manager and Banker.
- Absa Group: Lastly, we have Absa Group as the 5th best company for workers in South Africa. The company is one of South Africa's leading financial services providers. Employees possess top skills such as banking and consumer services. And the most common job titles in the company are Sales Consultant, Banker and Business Analyst.