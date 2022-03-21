20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa

As you should know, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) comprehensively measures the monetary value of all the products and services that are produced in a country within a given period.

Therefore, by comparing the ratio of a country's public debt in relation to its GDP, decisionmakers and multilateral lenders can obtain reliable insight/understanding about the country's capability with regards to paying back its debts.

"By comparing what a country owes with what it produces, the debt-to-GDP ratio reliably indicates that particular country’s ability to pay back its debts. Often expressed as a percentage, this ratio can also be interpreted as the number of years needed to pay back debt if GDP is dedicated entirely to debt repayment," says Investopedia.

Discussions about the debt-to-GDP ratio of African countries is especially important at a point, considering the fact that the public debt stock across the continent have been climbing to levels never before seen in the history of modernity.

A recent report by the World Bank showed that more than half of the world's low-income countries, most of which are in Africa, are either currently grappling with debt distress or at risk of doing so. This is according to a blog post that was recently published on the World Bank's website.

Also, Standard Bank Group recently red-flagged Ghana, Kenya Ethiopia, Zambia and Angola as African countries that could soon experience serious debt risks.

That said, below are 20 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratios. This list is courtesy of a report by Statista dated December, 2021. Although the exact figures of these countries' public debts were not disclosed, the percentage of debt to GDP are clearly indicated as you can see below.