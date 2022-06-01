5 important forecasts about African economies in May you may have missed

1. Truce in Ethiopia to improve the country's security outlook

The ceasefire between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) was projected to considerably improve the country's security outlook within the short to medium term. According to Fitch Solutions, the truce would pave the way for some crucial peace talks between the waring parties.

2. Economic growth in Kenya to slow considerably in 2022 but pick up in 2023

The economic impacts of the Russian-Ukrainian war would have very negative impacts on Kenya's economic growth, causing the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to slow to 5.0% in 2022. However, it is expected to rebound to 5.4% in 2023, according to projections by Fitch Solutions.

3. Rising oil production in Gabon is expected to support the country's economic growth in coming years

Between 2022 and 2023, Gabon's GDP is expected to grow by 4.0% and 6.4% respectively, driven by rising oil production in the country. Rising oil production increases the chances for exports and foreign exchange earnings.

4. In Nigeria, elevated inflation would continue to weigh on consumer spending

Although Nigeria's household spending is expected to grow by 3.6% in 2022, Fitch Solutions noted that elevated inflation poses a risk and might eventually impact consumers' purchasing power.

5. Rising inflation threatens social stability in Zimbabwe