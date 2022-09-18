5 reasons why people in Africa find it hard to create a work-life balance [BI Africa Editor’s Opinion]

Be it to meet a personal financial target or attain a higher position in one’s career, working adults tend to encounter or periodically encounter work that steals something precious from them.

Regardless of what level you are in your career, finding a work-life balance is essential. For some, this necessity has become a luxury they simply can’t afford, while some have dismissed finding a balance as inessential. Luckily, such narratives are untrue, as you can still have a pleasant and relaxed life outside of work that doesn't affect productivity at work.

There are steps people could take to find that ever elusive work-life balance, but before anyone can implement these steps, it is important to understand the genesis of this issue. Below is a list of five things that hinder Africans from finding a balanced work-life.

The illusion of more work, more reward: Bill Gates once said, “I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.” In Africa, the reverse seems to be the case as people still hold firmly to the belief that tenacity is a worker’s most valuable asset. While tenacity is downright necessary for success, creativity and ingenuity are far more valuable tools. Most Africans believe that the harder you work, the more your reward, but this narrative is dismissible. In this fast-paced, tech-driven era, your output rather than input is the metric you would be judged by, and output is determined by one’s ability to procure a business solution, not by how many hours one puts in.

If these fundamental problems can be studied extensively, and fixed, it would make Africa one of the most conducive places to work.