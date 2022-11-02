5 very troubling facts about the pending welfare crisis in Somalia, a wake-up call to humanitarians

Standing as one of the poorest countries in the world, owing to decades of civil conflicts, the country’s economy is still reeling from all the damage it received in the past, while simultaneously facing new predicaments.

Lately, the country fell victim to a car bomb terrorist attack that was reported to have killed over 100 people. And as heartbreaking as this news is, the country is concurrently facing an impending famine.

Brought on by the worst drought the country has seen in 40 years, Somalia is short on time to prevent an all-out hunger crisis.

Alongside its neighbors, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Djibouti, the country has not experienced long rains for four consecutive seasons. Coupled with regional, continental and global economic challenges, the effects of the drought could potentially have devastating effects on the East African country, especially considering that now more than ever, humanitarian aid is spread too thin globally.

Below are five facts about the pending famine that are a wake-up call to people to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Somalia.

Google

Close to 8 million people in the southern regions of Bay and Gedo regions are estimated to be food insecure due to poor crop production and loss of livestock.

Reports by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have revealed that over one million Somalians have been displaced in search of water, food, and other basic amenities. Several hundred have already died.

Somalia is very susceptible to famine owing to insecurity hindering humanitarian aid from reaching certain areas. According to the BBC, more than half the population affected by the current drought remains in areas controlled by al-Shabab. Strict US government rules blocking any assistance from benefitting designated terrorist groups have complicated efforts to reach many desperate communities.

According to an article that is part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27, more than half of all Somalia’s children are likely to be malnourished by June next year.

And finally, Somalia’s last famine was in 2011 and then, about 50% of the more than 260,000 deaths occurred before famine was officially declared, at least half of the victims being children. Proving that people must act fast now.